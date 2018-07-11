FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 6:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indivior says 2018 revenue, net income to come in below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Indivior said on Wednesday its 2018 revenue and adjusted net income would come in below its forecast, hurt by the launch of generic versions of its bestselling opioid addiction treatment in the United States.

India’s Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories and U.S.-based Mylan NV received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month to launch a generic version of Suboxone Film, which generates 80 percent of Indivior’s revenue.

The company previously forecast 2018 net revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion and adjusted net income of $280 million to $320 million. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

