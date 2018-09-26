Indivior sharply lowers revenue outlook for opioid addiction drug Sublocade

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc revised its full-year earnings guidance as it sharply lowered its revenue expectation for opioid addiction drug Sublocade on Wednesday.

The embattled British drugmaker said it now expects to post net revenue between $990 million and $1.02 billion and expects Sublocade to generate between $8 to $10 million of revenue in the full year 2018, lower than the $25 to $50 million it had earlier estimated.