Indivior sticks to FY outlook, warns of hit from generic rival

Nov 21 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior Plc stuck to its full-year forecast on Wednesday even after a U.S. court allowed an Indian generic rival to sell a copycat version of Indvior’s blockbuster opioid addiction treatment drug.

The UK-listed company said its 2018 net revenue forecast of $990 million to $1.02 billion and net income forecast of $230 million to $255 million remained valid, but warned that the launch of a generic version of Suboxone Film by India’s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd this year would present a risk to its forecast. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)