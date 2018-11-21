Regulatory News - Americas
November 21, 2018 / 7:25 AM / in 3 hours

Indivior sticks to FY outlook, warns of hit from generic rival

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior Plc stuck to its full-year forecast on Wednesday even after a U.S. court allowed an Indian generic rival to sell a copycat version of Indvior’s blockbuster opioid addiction treatment drug.

The UK-listed company said its 2018 net revenue forecast of $990 million to $1.02 billion and net income forecast of $230 million to $255 million remained valid, but warned that the launch of a generic version of Suboxone Film by India’s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd this year would present a risk to its forecast. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.