Indivior to launch cheaper opioid addiction drug; maintains forecast

Dec 18 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior Plc said on Tuesday it would launch a cheaper version of its blockbuster opioid addiction treatment drug, while maintaining its full-year profit and revenue forecast.

The company, which has been fighting the launch of cheaper copycats of its blockbuster drug, Suboxone, also said it would take steps to cut administrative and research costs.

Indivior shares were up 20 percent at 113.9 pence after the announcement, taking them to the top of London’s midcap index .