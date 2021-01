(Reuters) - Indivior said on Monday its former parent Reckitt Benckiser had withdrawn a $1.4 billion claim against the drugmaker as part of a 2019 settlement with U.S. authorities to end a probe into the companies’ opioid addiction treatment.

