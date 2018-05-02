FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 2, 2018 / 6:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's Indivior Q1 profit down 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s Indivior posted a 5 percent fall in quarterly profit, bogged down by a drop in U.S. market share for its best-selling treatment, Suboxone Film, due to competition from generic versions.

The maker of drugs that treat opioid addiction posted a pretax profit of $111 million for the three months ended March 31, from $117 million a year ago.

However, the company’s best-selling opioid addiction drug’s U.S. market share fell sharply to 55 percent year-to-date from 60 percent in the same period last year.

Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.