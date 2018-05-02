Britain's Indivior Q1 profit down 5 pct

May 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s Indivior posted a 5 percent fall in quarterly profit, bogged down by a drop in U.S. market share for its best-selling treatment, Suboxone Film, due to competition from generic versions.

The maker of drugs that treat opioid addiction posted a pretax profit of $111 million for the three months ended March 31, from $117 million a year ago.

However, the company’s best-selling opioid addiction drug’s U.S. market share fell sharply to 55 percent year-to-date from 60 percent in the same period last year.