CORRECTED-Indivior quarterly profit slumps, sets full-year revenue target

(Corrects currency in paragraph two)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior Plc reported a near 70% slump in third-quarter profit on Thursday and said it expects full-year net revenue between a range of $595 million to $620 million.

The company, which makes opioid addiction treatments, said operating profit in the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to $18 million from $57 million a year ago.

Indivior said it saw a modest improvement in new patient enrollments in the quarter compared to a rapid decline in the second quarter due to COVID-19 related disruptions. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)