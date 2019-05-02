Regulatory News - Americas
Drugmaker Indivior warns of annual loss, expects revenue to halve

May 2 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior on Thursday warned it could post a loss for the full year, as it faces steep market share losses for its top opioid addiction treatment and a multi-billion criminal charge in the United States.

The company, which was indicted last month for illegal marketing of Suboxone film, said net revenue is expected to halve to a range of $525 million to $575 million.

It forecast results running from a loss of $40 million to a profit of $10 million this year. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

