Earnings Season
February 14, 2019 / 7:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indivior 2018 operating profit rises 51 pct on lower expenses

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Indivior Plc reported a rise in full-year operating profit on Thursday, helped by lower operating expenses as it braces for the launch of cheaper copies of its blockbuster drug Suboxone after a long patent battle in U.S. courts.

Indivior this week lost the latest leg of its long-running battle to delay the launch of generic versions of film-based opioid addiction drug, Suboxone. It said operating profit rose 51 percent to $292 million in 2018.

Indivior also said it expects net revenue between $50 million and $70 million in 2019 from its long-lasting Sublocade injection. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below