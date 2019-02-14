Indivior 2018 operating profit rises 51 pct on lower expenses

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Indivior Plc reported a rise in full-year operating profit on Thursday, helped by lower operating expenses as it braces for the launch of cheaper copies of its blockbuster drug Suboxone after a long patent battle in U.S. courts.

Indivior this week lost the latest leg of its long-running battle to delay the launch of generic versions of film-based opioid addiction drug, Suboxone. It said operating profit rose 51 percent to $292 million in 2018.

Indivior also said it expects net revenue between $50 million and $70 million in 2019 from its long-lasting Sublocade injection. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)