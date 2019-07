July 31 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Indivior Plc reported a 14% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as its best-selling opioid addiction drug Suboxone lost market share to generic rivals at a slower pace, than the company’s previous modelling had expected.

The maker of drugs that treat opioid addiction posted here a pretax profit of $89 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $78 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)