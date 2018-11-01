Company News
Indivior posts higher 3rd-qtr profit, on track to meet FY targets

Nov 1 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior’s third-quarter operating profit rose 13 percent, led by lower legal and research expenses and savings from a cost-reduction program launched in July.

Adjusted operating profit rose $71 million in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $63 million a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.

Indivior also said it was on track to meet its revised full-year revenue and net income targets. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

