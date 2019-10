Oct 15 (Reuters) - Indivior PLC on Tuesday raised its full-year revenue forecast, banking on the strength of its opioid-addiction treatment Suboxone.

The company said it now expects full-year net revenue to be in the range of $750 million to $790 million, compared with the prior forecast of $670 million to $720 million.

The company also said it expects 2019 net income in the range of $160 million to $190 million. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)