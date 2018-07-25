FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 6:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indivior warns of bigger hit from copycat drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Indivior said on Wednesday the impact from the launch of a generic version of its opioid addiction treatment “could be materially higher” in 2018, as the British drugmaker posted a second straight drop in quarterly profit.

The company, which issued a profit warning this month citing significant market share loss for star drug Suboxone Film, said adjusted net income fell 21.3 percent to $70 million in the quarter ended June 30 from a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6.9 percent to $268 million in the quarter. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

