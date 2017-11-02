FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Indivior posts profit compared with year-ago loss
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
U.S.
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 11:24 AM / in 2 hours

UK's Indivior posts profit compared with year-ago loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior posted a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, helped by strength in its U.S. business and lower costs.

The maker of drugs that treat opioid addiction posted a net profit of $50 million, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $149 million, a year ago.

The company said its best-selling drug Suboxone Film’s U.S. marketshare slipped to 58 percent year to date from 61 percent in the same period last year, hurt by competition from generic versions. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.