UPDATE 2-Drugmaker Indivior's revenue forecast not as bad as feared

* FY revenue forecast to fall to $525 mln-$575 mln

* Shares up 4.5 percent to 40.5 pence

* Company on track to meet FY Sublocade sales expectations (Recasts, adds shares, analyst comments)

By Justin George Varghese

May 2 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc’s forecast of a possible loss this year and a drop in full-year revenue was nevertheless better than analysts had feared on Thursday, pointing to a slower-than-expected loss in market share for a key drug.

The company, which was indicted last month for illegal marketing of opioid addiction treatment Suboxone film in the United States, warned it could post a loss of up to $40 million or a profit of up to $10 million this year, versus the average analyst estimate of a loss of $14 million.

Shares in the company were up 4.5 percent at 40.5 pence at 1329 GMT. The stock has lost nearly two-thirds of its value since the DoJ indictment, which added to fears that sales of Suboxone will crash this year with the arrival of cheaper copycats.

The company said it expects net revenue to fall to between$525 million and $575 million this year, surpassing estimates of $518 million. In 2018 Indivior reported revenue of over $1 billion and net income of $275 million.

Indivior’s Suboxone faces fierce competition from India’s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, U.S.-based Mylan and Alvogen, which are already in the market, with others expected to follow suit.

Indivior held off cut-price versions of its best-seller from flooding the market by battling multiple patent litigations over the last two years. But it launched its own generic in February after the U.S. Supreme Court granted market access to cheaper alternatives.

The company said its generic registered a “strong start” in sales. Still, market share for the top-selling drug dropped to 40 percent by the end of March from the 53 percent flagged at the end of December.

“Despite generic versions of Suboxone film launching on 20 February, film market share stood at 40 percent on 31 March, which implies a much slower market share erosion than typical,” analysts at Jefferies said in a note.

NEXT BLOCKBUSTER ON TRACK

Indivior is hoping its long-lasting opioid addiction Sublocade injection will make up for Suboxone’s market share losses.

Sublocade represents a new approach to treating addiction. Instead of going to the pharmacy to pick up tablets or its existing under-the-tongue Suboxone film, the injections are delivered direct to doctors’ offices for administration - a move by the company to curb opioid abuse.

Sublocade injection sales rose to $11 million in the first quarter, up from $7 million in the fourth quarter.

“Sublocade sales in Q1 are in line with expectations in our view and the latest key performance indicators show encouraging progress,” the analysts added.

Indivior said it was on track to meet its expectations for Sublocade sales of between $50 million and $70 million. (Additional reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Elaine Hardcastle)