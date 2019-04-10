Reckitt plays down Indivior risk to infant formula business

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group on Wednesday sought to play down any potential impact to its infant formula business from U.S. litigation against Indivior , which it used to own, saying the risk was theoretical and unlikely.

The U.S. Justice Department has accused British drugmaker Indivior of illegally boosting prescriptions for its blockbuster opioid addiction treatment.

“As stated in our annual report, this is a theoretical risk but we consider this to be highly unlikely and only a remote possibility,” the company said, responding to a question about whether the risk for Reckitt could extend to the infant formula business, which Reckitt bought in 2017.