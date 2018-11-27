Healthcare
November 27, 2018 / 7:33 AM / in 2 hours

Indivior to discuss strategy, contingency plans on Dec. 18

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc said it will discuss its strategy and contingency plans in a conference call on Dec. 18, after an U.S. court allowed rival Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd to sell a copycat version of its blockbuster drug Suboxone.

The British drugmaker also said on Tuesday it would provide updates on the current year’s performance during the call, including on Sublocade, a once-a-month injectable drug to suppress opioid craving. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.