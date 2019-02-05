Indivior braces for losses after U.S. court defeat

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Indivior Plc warned on Tuesday that it faces rapid losses in market share “in the immediate future” to generic versions of its blockbuster drug Suboxone, after losing the latest leg of its battle to delay the launch of competitors in a U.S. court.

The company said the decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit had lifted a hold on the generic version produced by India’s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

“While we ultimately believe in the strength of our patent portfolio, we acknowledge that the Company faces major disruption in the immediate future from a potential material and rapid loss of market share by our SUBOXONE® film product to generic ... competition,” Chief Executive Officer Shaun Thaxter said. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)