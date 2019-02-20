REFILE-Indivior launches generic version of opioid drug after losing court battle

(Corrects typo in headline)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc has launched a copycat of its blockbuster opioid addiction drug in the United States, the British drugmaker said on Wednesday, after losing a long-drawn court battle to prevent entry of generic rivals in its biggest market.

The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a blow to Indivior on Tuesday when it cleared the way for a cut-price version of its Suboxone Film in a victory for India-based generic drug maker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Indivior, which has spent over two years fighting multiple legal battles and patent disputes in the United States, had put in place a multi-phase contingency plan to stem losses from generic rivals.

The company’s authorized generic is being marketed and distributed by Sandoz Inc.