JAKARTA, July 31 (Reuters) - Indofood Sukses Makmur PT , Indonesia’s largest food and beverages company, posted on Tuesday a 13 percent fall in first-half profit at 1.96 trillion rupiah ($135.97 million).

The company had reported a profit of 2.24 trillion rupiah for the year-ago January-June period. ($1 = 14,415 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)