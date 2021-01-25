Indonesia 2020 agriculture exports up 15.8% y/y

JAKARTA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian agricultural exports grew 15.8% in 2020 compared to the year earlier, the country’s agriculture minister told parliament on Monday.

Farm exports for the year reached 451.8 trillion rupiah ($32.23 billion) compared to the 390.2 trillion in 2019, minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo said.

Palm oil output in 2020 was at 48.3 million tonnes, sugar output at 2.13 million tonnes and 2020 natural rubber output at 2.88 million tonnes, the minister said. The export numbers of exact product were not stated. ($1 = 14,020.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Martin Petty)