Indonesia says Air Products "prepared" to invest $10 bln in projects

JAKARTA, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. company Air Products and Chemicals Inc is “prepared” to invest $10 billion in Indonesia, including in a project involving the state oil company and a coal firm, the secretary general of Indonesia’s National Energy Council said.

“Air Products has sent a letter to the government of Indonesia. They are prepared to invest $10 billion,” Djoko Siswanto told CNBC Indonesia on Thursday. He said the first $2 billion would be invested in a project with state coal miner PT Bukit Asam and state oil company PT Pertamina.

Bukit Asam has already partnered with Air Products on a coal gasification plant worth $2.1 billion, which is expected to start commercial operation in 2024. Air Products could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku Editing by Ed Davies)