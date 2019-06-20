Indonesia to require budget airlines to cut prices from next week-minister

JAKARTA, June 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said on Thursday that low-cost airlines will be required to cut prices on certain domestic routes and “during certain hours” starting next week.

He also said that all aviation stakeholders, including airport operators and national oil company Pertamina, will be required to make price cuts to reduce the costs of aviation operations in Indonesia.

Chief Economics Minister Darmin Nasution announced that authorities would also launch a special fiscal incentive to encourage aircraft rentals, maintenance and airplane imports in the country. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)