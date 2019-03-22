UPDATE 1-Indonesia sets anti-dumping duties on steel products from China, Russia

(Adds table, China anti-dumping duties) JAKARTA, March 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Friday made public a set of anti-dumping import duties of up to 20 percent for a number of flat-rolled iron and steel products from seven countries, including China and Russia. The duties will take effect for five years starting 14 days from March 19, when the government signed the regulation for the anti-dumping tax. Indonesia also imposed the tax on imports from India, Taiwan, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Belarus. Separately, Indonesia set an 11.9 percent anti-dumping duty on a number of other iron and steel products from China. Also on Friday, China's commerce ministry said it will impose temporary antidumping measures on stainless steel billet and hot-rolled stainless steel plate from Indonesia, and other countries such as Japan, South Korea and European Union. Below are duties imposed for each exporting companies: Country Exporter Anti-dumping tax (%) China Wuhan Iron & Steel (Group) Co 0 Angang Steel Company Ltd 20.00 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd 20.00 Others 20.00 India Essar Steel Ltd 12.95 JSW Steel Ltd 20.00 Others 20.00 Russia and Novolipetsk Steel 8.96 Belarus Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works 20.00 JSC Severstal 5.58 Others 20.00 Kazakhstan All exporters 20.00 Taiwan Chung Hung Steel Corporation 4.24 China Steel Corporation 0 Shang Shing Steel Industrial 4.70 Others 20.00 Thailand Sahaviriya Steel Industries Public 11.23 Co Ltd Nakorntai Strip Mill Public Co. Ltd 12.78 G Steel Ltd 7.52 Others 20.00 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Tom Hogue and Richard Pullin)