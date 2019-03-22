Asia
UPDATE 1-Indonesia sets anti-dumping duties on steel products from China, Russia

    JAKARTA, March 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Friday made
public a set of anti-dumping import duties of up to 20 percent
for a number of flat-rolled iron and steel products from seven
countries, including China and Russia.
    The duties will take effect for five years starting 14 days
from March 19, when the government signed the regulation for the
anti-dumping tax. 
    Indonesia also imposed the tax on imports from India,
Taiwan, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Belarus. 
    Separately, Indonesia set an 11.9 percent anti-dumping duty
on a number of other iron and steel products from China. 
    Also on Friday, China's commerce ministry said it will
impose temporary antidumping measures on stainless steel billet
and hot-rolled stainless steel plate from Indonesia, and other
countries such as Japan, South Korea and European Union.
 

    Below are duties imposed for each exporting companies:
 Country     Exporter                             Anti-dumping
                                                  tax (%)
 China       Wuhan Iron & Steel (Group) Co                   0
             Angang Steel Company Ltd                    20.00
             Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd                20.00
             Others                                      20.00
 India       Essar Steel Ltd                             12.95
             JSW Steel Ltd                               20.00
             Others                                      20.00
 Russia and  Novolipetsk Steel                            8.96
 Belarus                                          
             Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works             20.00
             JSC Severstal                                5.58
             Others                                      20.00
 Kazakhstan  All exporters                               20.00
 Taiwan      Chung Hung Steel Corporation                 4.24
             China Steel Corporation                         0
             Shang Shing Steel Industrial                 4.70
             Others                                      20.00
 Thailand    Sahaviriya Steel Industries Public          11.23
             Co Ltd                               
             Nakorntai Strip Mill Public Co. Ltd         12.78
             G Steel Ltd                                  7.52
             Others                                      20.00
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina Munthe;
Editing by Tom Hogue and Richard Pullin)
