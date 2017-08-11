FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's BRI plans listing of Islamic banking unit in early 2018 -CEO
August 11, 2017 / 7:26 AM / 2 days ago

Indonesia's BRI plans listing of Islamic banking unit in early 2018 -CEO

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state-controlled lender, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), plans to launch an initial public offering for its Islamic banking unit, PT Bank BRI Syariah, the lender's chief executive, Suprajarto, told reporters on Friday.

The company aims to launch the IPO early next year to raise 1.5 trillion rupiah ($112.31 million), said Suprajarto, who uses one name, like many Indonesians. ($1=13,356 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

