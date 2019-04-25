Indonesia's Bank Central Asia Q1 income jumps 10 pct y/y

JAKARTA, April 25 (Reuters) - PT Bank Central Asia , Indonesia’s largest bank by market value, reported on Thursday a 10.1 percent increase in its first-quarter net income, boosted by higher loan growth.

The lender’s net income came in at 6.1 trillion rupiah ($430.18 million), up 10.1 percent from a year-ago period.

Company’s income was boosted by a 13.2 percent increase in loan growth as well as fee-based income growth, the bank said in a statement.