Financials
April 25, 2019 / 9:37 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Indonesia's Bank Central Asia Q1 income jumps 10 pct y/y

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 25 (Reuters) - PT Bank Central Asia , Indonesia’s largest bank by market value, reported on Thursday a 10.1 percent increase in its first-quarter net income, boosted by higher loan growth.

The lender’s net income came in at 6.1 trillion rupiah ($430.18 million), up 10.1 percent from a year-ago period.

Company’s income was boosted by a 13.2 percent increase in loan growth as well as fee-based income growth, the bank said in a statement.

$1 = 14,180.0000 rupiah Reporting by Cindy Silviana, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

