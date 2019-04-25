UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Bank Central Asia Q1 income rises 10 pct, bets on fintech

* BCA to buy Bank Royal Indonesia (Adds comments from BCA president director)

JAKARTA, April 25 (Reuters) - PT Bank Central Asia , Indonesia’s largest bank by market value, reported on Thursday a 10.1 percent increase in its first-quarter net income, boosted by higher loan growth.

The lender’s net income rose to 6.1 trillion rupiah ($430.18 million) during the quarter, supported by a 13.2 percent increase in loan growth as well as fee-based income growth, the bank said in a statement.

The bank expects growth to continue, highlighting that the lender’s loan-to-deposit ratio is at an industry-wide 94 percent, BCA President Director Jahja Setiaatmadja said at an earnings press conference.

“Right now, our liquidity is sufficient, but I think aggressive growth is lacking,” he said.

FINTECH BETS

BCA said on Monday it planned to acquire a majority stake in local lender Bank Royal Indonesia, by purchasing 2.87 million of its shares for as much as 1.007 trillion rupiah ($71.02 million).

“In Indonesia, there are still too many banks...we think BCA should act like a large carrier,” Setiaatmadja told reporters at the conference.

“Finding a bank for sale with a reasonable valuation was not easy, because so many foreign banks are ready to enter Indonesia,” he added, noting that due to tough domestic regulations, foreign lenders could be “bolder” than their Indonesian counterparts in making the moves.

The bank is also making cautious moves to boost its digital payments services, but would not launch its own “special digital bank” as some of its smaller competitors have done, Setiaatmadja added.