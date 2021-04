JAKARTA, April 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state-owned Bank Mandiri said on Tuesday it raised $300 million from its first sustainability bond to finance green projects, such as renewable energy, and small businesses.

The bond has a 5-year tenor with 2% coupon and was more than 8.3 times oversubscribed, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Tabita Diela and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)