Indonesia's Bank Mandiri raises $500 mln in global bonds

JAKARTA, May 6 (Reuters) - One of Indonesia’s largest lenders, state-controlled Bank Mandiri, has raised $500 million through a global sale of bonds, the ministry of state-owned enterprises said on Wednesday.

The five-year bonds were sold at a coupon rate of 4.75%, the ministry said in a statement.

The minister, Erick Thohir, is pushing state firms to raise funds to maintain business activities and cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)