Financials
May 6, 2020 / 4:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia's Bank Mandiri raises $500 mln in global bonds

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 6 (Reuters) - One of Indonesia’s largest lenders, state-controlled Bank Mandiri, has raised $500 million through a global sale of bonds, the ministry of state-owned enterprises said on Wednesday.

The five-year bonds were sold at a coupon rate of 4.75%, the ministry said in a statement.

The minister, Erick Thohir, is pushing state firms to raise funds to maintain business activities and cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below