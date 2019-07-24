Indonesia's Bank Central Asia H1 income jumps 12.6%

July 24 (Reuters) - PT Bank Central Asia, Indonesia’s largest bank by market value, said on Wednesday its first-half net income rose 12.6%, aided by higher investment loans.

The lender reported a net income of 12.9 trillion rupiah ($922.09 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with 11.4 trillion rupiah ($814.87 million) a year earlier.

Loan portfolio for the first half of 2019 rose 11.5% on-year to 565.2 trillion rupiah ($40.40 billion), the lender said.

Analysts on average currently expect an annual net income of 33 trillion rupiah for the lender, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S.