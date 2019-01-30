Indonesia says finalising holding company for state banks in May

JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia will finalise the formation of a holding company owning shares in the country’s four state-controlled banks in May, a minister said on Wednesday, as part of government efforts to make the lenders more efficient and boost equity.

PT Danareksa, a government-owned financial company, will be set up as the holding company, State Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno told reporters.

The four banks are Bank Mandiri, Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) and Bank Tabungan Negara, while the state pawnshop PT Pegadaian and state SMEs financing firm PT Permodalan Nasional Madani will also be under the holding company, she said. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana Writing by Ed Davies)