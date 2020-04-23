Indonesia issues permits to import beef from Brazil or Argentina

JAKARTA, April 23 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia has issued permits to import 20,000 tonnes of beef from Brazil or Argentina, the Trade Ministry’s director general of domestic trade, Suhanto, told parliament on Thursday

* He said state companies PT Berdikari and PT Perdagangan Indonesia have been appointed to carry out the imports

* The Indonesian government is easing rules on imports of some food commodities as it moves to secure food supply amid the global coronavirus outbreak and ahead of the Islamic fasting month

* Last month, the trade minister said Indonesia was importing 170,000 tonnes of water buffalo meat to fulfil demand for meat. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Susan Fenton)