May 24, 2018 / 6:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia to roll out 25 pct biodiesel rule from 2019 - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 24 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia will make it mandatory for bidiesel to contain 25 percent bio content from 2019 onwards, an energy ministry official said on Thursday.

* “Starting 2019,” New and Renewable Energy Director Rida Mulyana told Reuters by text message in response to questions on the matter.

* Mulyana did not provide further detail.

* Rules introduced in 2015 require a 20 percent bio content in biodiesel for land transportation from January 2016 to January 2020, after which a 30 percent bio content would be mandatory.

* According to a local media report, the energy ministry is now drafting technical requirements for the “B25” rule. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fergus Jensen Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
