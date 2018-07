JAKARTA, July 20 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia’s consumption of biodiesel is forecast to be 3.2 million to 3.3 million kilolitres in 2018, below a target of 3.5 million kilolitres, Dono Boestami, chief executive of the Indonesia Estate Crop Fund, told a forum on Friday. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)