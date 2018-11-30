Consumer Goods and Retail
Indonesia allocates 6.19 mln KL unblended biodiesel for 2019

JAKARTA, Nov 30 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia’s Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has allocated 6.19 million kilolitre (KL) of unblended biodiesel for B20 programme in 2019, Renewable Energy Director General Rida Mulyana said on Friday.

* The ministry has allocated the biodiesel to 18 fuel distribution companies to be blended and sold to users, the bulk of which allocated to state energy company PT Pertamina.

* Nineteen biodiesel producers will supply the biodiesel, including PT Musim Mas, PT SMART Tbk and units of Wilmar International Ltd.

* The allocation next year is much higher than 2018 allocation due to mandatory B20 program launched in September.

* The government allocated 1.95 million KL of biodiesel in May-December period, and 1.41 million KL in November 2017-April 2018 period. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini Writing by Fransiska Nangoy. Editing by Jane Merriman)

