Indonesia President wants B30 in use by January 2020 - cabinet secretary

JAKARTA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Indonesian president Joko Widodo wants biodiesel with 30% bio-content, known as B30, to be in use by January 2020 to increase palm oil consumption and reduce energy imports, the Cabinet Secretary office said in a statement on Twitter.

Indonesia currently has a mandatory B20 programme that Widodo told a cabinet meeting if implemented consistently could save the country $5.5 billion dollar per year in fuel imports, according to the Cabinet Secretary. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

