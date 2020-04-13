Indonesia's Q1 biodiesel consumption at 2.1 mln kL, likely to miss target this year

JAKARTA, April 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia consumed 2.1 million kilolitres (kL) of unblended biodiesel in January-March, Andriah Feby Misna, director of bioenergy at the energy ministry told Reuters on Monday.

Indonesia is also likely to miss its consumption target this year, he said, due to lower demand brought about by the impact of the novel coronavirus, which has infected 4,241 and killed 373 in the southeast Asian country.

“The earlier (domestic consumption) target was 9.6 million kL but with the COVID-19 outbreak, it will likely go down depending on how long the pandemic lasts,” Misna said. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Mark Potter)