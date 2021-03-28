Indonesia president condemns church attack as "terrorism"

JAKARTA, March 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian president Joko Widodo strongly condemned a suspected suicide bomb attack outside a church that wounded 14 people in the city of Makassar on the island of Sulawesi on Sunday.

In a video broadcast, he described the attack in the country with the world’s largest Muslim population as an “act of terrorism”, and urged people to remain calm, saying the government would ensure that everybody can worship freely, “without fear”. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)