FILE PHOTO: Armed police officers stand guard along a closed road following an explosion outside a Catholic church in Makassar, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, March 28, 2021 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Arnas Padda/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian police have identified one of the bombers of a church in the city of Makassar on Sunday as part of a group involved in a militant attack in the Philippines in 2018, police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told reporters.

Sunday’s attack killed the two suspected bombers and wounded 19 people, Listyo said.