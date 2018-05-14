FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 3:57 AM / in an hour

Indonesia president says attacks on Surabaya act of "cowards"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 14 (Reuters) - A series of suicide attacks in the Indonesian city of Surabaya was the “act of cowards”, President Joko Widodo said on Monday, pledging to push through a new anti-terrorism bill to combat networks of Islamist militants in the country.

“This is the act of cowards, indignified and barbaric,” Widodo said on Metro TV, referring to attacks on three churches in the city on Sunday, as well as outside a police office on Monday.

Widodo said he would issue a regulation in lieu of a law next month to force through a new anti-terrorism bill if parliament failed to pass it. (Reporting by Ed Davies Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

