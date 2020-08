Indonesia finmin says c.bank will be standby buyer of govt bonds in 2021

JAKARTA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance minister on Friday said the central bank will continue to act as a standby buyer in auctions of government bonds next year, after the government proposed a $187 billion budget with a 5.5% of GDP deficit for 2021.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati reiterated that a separate scheme under which Bank Indonesia purchases government bonds in private placements and rebates interest was “one-off” for this year. (Reporting by Tabita Diela, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; editing by John Stonestreet)