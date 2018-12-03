Indonesia plans to issue around $8.4 bln in forex bonds for 2019 budget-official

JAKARTA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Indonesian government plans to issue U.S. dollar denominated bonds in December to fund the 2019 budget, market conditions permitting, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry is yet to disclose the size of December’s planned issuance.,

Director General of Budget Financing and Risk Management Luky Alfirman said in a meeting with bond dealers and analysts he is targeting a total 120 trillion rupiah ($8.44 billion) equivalent of foreign currency bonds to fund the 2019 budget.

Indonesia is also aiming to issue 60 percent of its targeted 826 trillion rupiah gross bond issuance in the first half of next year. ($1 = 14,225 rupiah) (Reporting by Tabita Diela, writing by Fransiska Nangoy, editing by Eric Meijer)