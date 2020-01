JAKARTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia’s coal miner PT Bumi Resources aims to increase its sales by 5% in 2020, director Dileep Srivastava said on Friday

* He said the increase would be supported mainly by production of more high calories coal from its unit PT Arutmin Indonesia

* The company’s 2019 sales volume is estimated at 88 million tonnes, with full year production seen at 87 million tonnes, he added (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Alex Richardson)