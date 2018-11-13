REFILE-Indonesia seen importing 500,000 head of cattle in 2018 -ministry

(Fixes typo in headline, bullet points)

JAKARTA, Nov 13 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia is estimated to import 500,000 head of cattle in 2018 vs 571,449 head of cattle in 2017, the Agriculture Ministry said late on Monday

* Indonesia imported 353,790 head of cattle between January to October 2018, ministry data showed

* The country is also seen importing 91,859 tonnes of beef in 2018, lower than 2017’s imports of 94,132 tonnes

* The ministry also estimated water buffalo meat imports of 57,695 tonnes this year, more than double the 26,654 tonnes imported in 2017