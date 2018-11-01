Indonesia c.bank gov pledges to ensure banks have adequate liquidity

JAKARTA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank will inject liquidity at any sign of problem in the banking sector as loan growth accelerates, its governor said on Thursday.

“If there is any liquidity deficiency, we will make sure the rupiah liquidity is adequate, but not too much and not too little,” Perry Warjiyo told a news conference alongside other financial authorities.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves rose in October. From January through September, they dropped $17.4 billion to $114.8 billion - the lowest in almost two years. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Maikel Jefriandoll; Editing by Kim Coghill)