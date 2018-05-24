Indonesia c.bank new gov says will prioritise stability in the short-term

JAKARTA, May 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia central bank’s newly minted governor Perry Warjiyo said it will focus its policies in the near term on maintaining currency stability, while remaining committed to supporting economic growth.

After his inauguration on Thursday, Warjiyo told reporters that BI will continue to intervene in currency and bond markets to stabilise the rupiah, and so far this year has bought 50 trillion rupiah ($3.54 billion) worth of government bonds from foreign sellers.

Meanwhile, he said the central bank will support growth with marcroprudential policies, improve the payment system and deepen the financial market. ($1 = 14,140 rupiah) (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Maikel Jefriando Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sam Holmes)