Indonesia c.bank to relax lending rules, sees room for more rate cuts -deputy gov

JAKARTA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank is working to further relax lending rules and may trim interest rates more after this year’s four rate cuts, a deputy governor told an economic forum hosted by the stock exchange on Tuesday.

Bank Indonesia (BI) is looking to ease rules on macroprudential intermediation ratio - or the central bank’s preferred way to measure a bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio - to “allow banks to lend without any disincentive”, Deputy Governor Dody Budi Waluyo said without elaborating.

“There is room for further lowering of interest rates, but we must be careful,” he said, adding that any such decision will be data dependent and be based on assessment of future risks. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)