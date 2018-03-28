FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 10:25 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Indonesia parliament body approves Perry Warjiyo as c.bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 28 (Reuters) - An Indonesian parliamentary commission on Wednesday endorsed the nomination of Perry Warjiyo as central bank governor, making it very likely his appointment will be approved by the full legislature.

Warjiyo, currently a deputy governor, was President Joko Widodo’s sole nominee to become Bank Indonesia (BI) governor, succeeding Agus Martowardojo, whose five-year term ends in May.

BI’s website said the 59-year-old Warjiyo, who has a PhD in monetary and international economics from Iowa State University, joined the central bank in 1984.

The commission also picked Dody Budi Waluyo to become a deputy governor, filling the position Warjiyo has held. It had interviewed three nominees for the post.

The full parliament is due to meet in early April to consider Warjiyo’s appointment. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo)

