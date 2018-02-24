Indonesian president nominates Perry Warjiyo to head c.bank - source

JAKARTA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo has nominated Perry Warjiyo, a deputy governor at Bank Indonesia (BI), as his nomination for central bank governor, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Saturday.

Warjiyo is the sole candidate submitted by the president to parliament for approval, said the parliamentary source, who declined to be identified because the information has not been officially released.

Warjiyo did not respond to a request for comment.

Johan Budi, a presidential spokesman, said he has no information on the nomination. A BI spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The term of the current BI governor, Agus Martowardojo, will end in May and parliament is due to conduct a “fit and proper test” on the president’s nomination before approval. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies and Robert Birsel)